Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,000. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $5.65.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. Analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.44% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

