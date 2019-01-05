Stakenet Price Hits $0.10 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $90,540.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.02103471 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021050 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004550 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 83,814,243 coins and its circulating supply is 75,485,967 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

