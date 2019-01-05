Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,779,000 after buying an additional 519,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 81.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 543,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,086,000 after buying an additional 244,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,401,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,869,000 after buying an additional 570,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $56.92 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.52.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

