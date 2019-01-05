Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 742 Shares of Adient PLC (ADNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Adient by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Adient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $15.18 on Friday. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Adient had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adient to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

