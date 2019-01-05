Stephens Begins Coverage on Everbridge (EVBG)

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Everbridge to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $39,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,016. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Everbridge by 127.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

