Stephens Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Brean Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Centerstate Bank stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Analysts expect that Centerstate Bank will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director David G. Salyers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $77,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at $195,712.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Mcpherson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,921.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,225 shares of company stock worth $303,655 over the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.