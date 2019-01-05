Sterlingcoin Market Cap Reaches $131,165.00 (SLG)

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Sterlingcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sterlingcoin has a market cap of $131,165.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sterlingcoin alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 351.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sterlingcoin Profile

Sterlingcoin (SLG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sterlingcoin is sterlingcoin.org. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sterlingcoin Coin Trading

Sterlingcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sterlingcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sterlingcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sterlingcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sterlingcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.