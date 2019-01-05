Steven H. Collis Sells 21,350 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $1,579,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,508.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.27.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Steven H. Collis Sells 21,350 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/steven-h-collis-sells-21350-shares-of-amerisourcebergen-corp-abc-stock.html.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.