Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IntriCon (IIN) Price Target to $45.00

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered IntriCon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered IntriCon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of IntriCon stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,867. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 million, a PE ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. IntriCon had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $38,055.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

