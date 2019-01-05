Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $38,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $126,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 51.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $154,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $282,837.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $139,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,508 shares of company stock worth $631,500. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

