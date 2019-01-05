Stride Gaming PLC (STR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Stride Gaming PLC (LON:STR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is an increase from Stride Gaming’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STR stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Friday. Stride Gaming has a 12 month low of GBX 208 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 267.50 ($3.50).

Stride Gaming Company Profile

Stride Gaming plc operates as an online gaming operator in the bingo-led and social gaming market in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers online, real money, bingo-led, and social gaming services. Its online bingo brands include Kitty Bingo, Lucky Pants Bingo, Bingo Extra, Jackpot Café, Jackpot Liner, and King Jackpot; and online casino brands comprise Spin and Win, Magical Vegas, and Big Top, as well as Lucky VIP Casino, Giveback Bingo, Aspers Casino, and King Jack Casino brands.

