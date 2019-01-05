StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,788.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $784,290.00 and approximately $2,788.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000137 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,009,208,535,433 coins and its circulating supply is 9,248,977,361,978 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Coindeal, BiteBTC, STEX, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.