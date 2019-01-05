Stronghold Token (SHX) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Stronghold Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $6,878.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stronghold Token token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.02293762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00157707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00203986 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026305 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Stronghold Token Token Profile

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg.

Stronghold Token Token Trading

Stronghold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

