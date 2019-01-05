Studio City International Holdings Ltd (MSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Studio City International.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Studio City International in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MSC remained flat at $$16.72 during midday trading on Friday. 145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

