Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Subsea 7 from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup raised Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Subsea 7 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

