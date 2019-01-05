Summit Materials (SUM) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.93 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian James Harris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,886.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $263,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,453,000 after purchasing an additional 612,601 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

