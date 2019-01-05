Sun Hydraulics (SNHY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $46.00 and set an accumulate rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Sun Hydraulics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.42 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter worth $699,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter worth $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,565,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

