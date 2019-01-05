SunTrust Banks Lowers Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Price Target to $18.00

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

CADE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 1,971,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Jerry W. Powell acquired 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 23,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

