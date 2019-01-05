Swisscom (SCMWY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $53.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

