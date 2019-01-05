Syneos Health (SYNH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Syneos Health Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. It includes a Contract Research Organization and Contract Commercial Organization to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Syneos Health Inc., formerly known as INC Research Holdings Inc., is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYNH. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 911,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $150,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,952.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

