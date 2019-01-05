Synovus Financial (SNV) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.73 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. FIG Partners raised Synovus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synovus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

In other news, CEO Kessel D. Stelling acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 265.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

