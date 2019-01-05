Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $124,270.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00001217 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Bittylicious. Syscoin has a total market cap of $25.69 million and $124,270.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00894524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00019927 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 546,019,783 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Binance, YoBit, Bittylicious, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

