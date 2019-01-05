T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

TTOO stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 461.31% and a negative net margin of 522.30%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director Stanley Lapidus sold 6,048 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $31,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,724 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

