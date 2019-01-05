TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.57 ($23.91).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €20.50 ($23.84) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a 1 year high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

