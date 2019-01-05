Teachers Advisors LLC Has $17.21 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.14.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $935,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy T. Matson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,514.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,164.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 400 shares of company stock worth $53,620 and have sold 11,154 shares worth $1,656,950. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

