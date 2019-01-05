Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $10.02 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. The business had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. This is an increase from ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

