TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.76% of TEGNA worth $251,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 626,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TEGNA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $11.04 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/tegna-inc-tgna-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.