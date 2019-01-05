Teloscoin (TELOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,834.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $167,834.00 and $282.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.02280541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00157768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00203584 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026391 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin’s total supply is 47,970,037 coins and its circulating supply is 42,135,750 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

Teloscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

