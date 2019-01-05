Teradata (TDC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s ongoing transition to subscription pricing programs is expected to bode well in the long haul. The company’s strong strategic partnerships with large organisations bodes well for the company. New customer wins and strengthening relationships with large vendors are expected to drive its top line. The company’s focus on penetrating the top 500 high-valued and high-margin customers is a key catalyst. Moreover, Teradata’s ongoing transition to subscription pricing programs is expected to bode well in the long haul. However, sluggish spending environment in the domestic market and increasing competition continue to weigh on Teradata’s financials. Additionally, the company faces integration risk as it continues with its acquisition spree.”

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE:TDC traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $38.41. 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teradata has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $242,259.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,890.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 392,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,526,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,270,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,218,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,653,000 after buying an additional 349,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,318,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after buying an additional 435,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,294,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

