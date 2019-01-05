Teradyne (TER) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 4,228,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,319,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

About Teradyne (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

