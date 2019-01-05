Terex Co. (TEX) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Terex by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Terex by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 142,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,992,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Terex to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of TEX opened at $28.12 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

