Ternium SA (TX) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. ValuEngine raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Banco Santander cut shares of Ternium to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Santander cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $28.20. 553,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ternium has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.89. Ternium had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $781,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ternium by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ternium by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 93,953 shares in the last quarter. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

