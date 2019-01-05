Tesla Inc (TSLA) Insider Jerome M. Guillen Sells 1,000 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.10, for a total value of $306,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.33 on Friday, hitting $317.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,448. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $13,239,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 127.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $19,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $412.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

