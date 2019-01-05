Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) & NuCana (NCNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and NuCana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 1 13 5 1 2.30 NuCana 0 0 2 0 3.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus price target of $22.48, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. NuCana has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.65%. Given NuCana’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NuCana is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and NuCana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -54.67% 21.83% 5.01% NuCana N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuCana has a beta of 5.89, suggesting that its stock price is 489% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and NuCana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $22.39 billion 0.79 -$16.27 billion $3.93 4.42 NuCana N/A N/A -$29.75 million ($1.06) -15.60

NuCana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. NuCana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats NuCana on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

