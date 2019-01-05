Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.35.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,660.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,179,000 after acquiring an additional 672,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.82. 504,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,700. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

