The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,783 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

