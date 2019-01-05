The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 331.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 191,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 146,966 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 43.4% during the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 450,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 737,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after acquiring an additional 105,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,811,000 after acquiring an additional 98,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

