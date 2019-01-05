The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,885 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,388,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,418,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 213,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,262,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $3,208,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,859,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,365. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

NYSE:CLH opened at $51.24 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

