Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,745.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $30,745.00 and $3,177.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00912885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001213 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,105,964 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

