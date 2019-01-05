Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $450,000 Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,096 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $25,787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $6,462,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $5,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $5,235,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHR opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

