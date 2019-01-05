Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $2,278,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $174,671.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

EXPD opened at $66.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

