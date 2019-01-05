Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,283 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hershey were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $114.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 102.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other Hershey news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $159,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,894 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $2,291,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,292 shares of company stock worth $7,773,677. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

