TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $18.75 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244,076 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 161.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 11.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $24.33 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

