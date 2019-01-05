Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.376 per share on Thursday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This is an increase from Tiger Brands’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $18.73 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/tiger-brands-ltd-tblmy-announces-dividend-increase-0-38-per-share.html.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods to restaurants, catering services, and other out-of-home institutions primarily in Southern Africa. The company provides baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brand names; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.