Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) to report sales of $84.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.79 million. Tile Shop reported sales of $78.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full-year sales of $357.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.09 million to $358.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $376.54 million, with estimates ranging from $370.01 million to $381.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $89.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TTS has been the topic of several research reports. CJS Securities raised Tile Shop to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tile Shop to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 40,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $232,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 533,191 shares of company stock worth $3,167,821 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $109,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter worth $157,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tile Shop stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 275,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,067. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $289.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

