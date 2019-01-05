Tile Shop (TTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tile Shop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tile Shop from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 275,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Tile Shop has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $10.50.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tile Shop will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 533,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,821. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 515,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 190,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 22.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 157,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.