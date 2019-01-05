Titan Mining (TI) Stock Price Down 11%

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI) traded down 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. 105,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 53,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08). The business had revenue of C($0.39) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.96 million. Analysts forecast that Titan Mining Corp will post 0.0799999941818186 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Mining news, Director Richard William Warke acquired 188,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$188,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 826,900 shares of company stock valued at $909,652.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

