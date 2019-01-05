Torchmark (TMK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torchmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Torchmark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Torchmark from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.86.

NYSE:TMK opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Torchmark has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Torchmark will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other Torchmark news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,085,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Torchmark by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

