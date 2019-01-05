Torchmark (TMK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Torchmark have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s niche market focus, steady capital deployment and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth. The insurer estimates life and health sales growth in distribution channels. Also, a strong capital position and capital management are its key positives. Torchmark expects net operating income between $6.08 and $6.14 per share (up from the earlier guided range of $6.02-$6.12) in 2018 and $6.45-$6.75 in 2019. However, higher administrative expenses (projected to be 6.5% of premium in 2018), pension costs and investments in IT systems are likely to be a drag on Torchmark’s earnings in the near term.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Torchmark from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.14.

TMK traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,227. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Torchmark has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts forecast that Torchmark will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,085,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,115.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Torchmark by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Torchmark in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

