Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE:TD opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.40. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

